Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023

Pat Robertson, US evangelist and 'Christian Right' founder, dead at 93

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pat Robertson, the fire-and-brimstone evangelical preacher who helped turn America's Christian conservatives into the powerful constituency they remain today, died on Thursday at the age of 93, his organization announced.

The longtime tv host, religious broadcaster and one-time presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach, according to a statement from the Christian Broadcasting Network.

An avuncular presence on the daily talk show he started in 1966 -- "The 700 Club," which is still on air today -- Robertson was a master at using the media to promote Christian right values.

