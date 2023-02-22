Patronage of HRH Crown Prince, AlUla camel cup to be held in March

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula (RCU), AlUla Camel Cup will be held from March 14-17, with a grand prize pool of SR80 million.

The RCU said that the AlUla Camel Cup is organized by RCU in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, adding that the event aims at developing camel sport as a basic component of the Kingdom's cultural heritage and will be pinnacle of the Kingdom's camel-racing season.