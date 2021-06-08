Dublin, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional lawmaker Paul Givan will serve as Northern Ireland's next first minister when incumbent Arlene Foster steps down, the Democratic Unionist Party said on Tuesday.

New DUP leader Edwin Poots made the announcement on Twitter that the 39 year-old hardline unionist will take on the post after Foster was ousted in a party coup over her handling of Brexit.