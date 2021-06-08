UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paul Givan Named N.Ireland's Next First Minister: DUP

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Paul Givan named N.Ireland's next first minister: DUP

Dublin, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional lawmaker Paul Givan will serve as Northern Ireland's next first minister when incumbent Arlene Foster steps down, the Democratic Unionist Party said on Tuesday.

New DUP leader Edwin Poots made the announcement on Twitter that the 39 year-old hardline unionist will take on the post after Foster was ousted in a party coup over her handling of Brexit.

Related Topics

Twitter Ireland Brexit Post

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

10 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

32 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

34 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

39 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.