Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :All Black winger Ben Smith was sent off on his Pau debut as his team went down 21-18 to Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais on Sunday.

Smith, capped 84 times by New Zealand, was shown a red card by international referee Alexandre Ruiz in the 51st minute for an elbow-led fend that left Stade hooker Lucas Da Silva prone.

Pau took an early lead, Antoine Hastoy hitting two penalties either side of a Siegfried Fisi'ihoi try.

But the Parisians hit back with tries either side of half-time from Arthur Colville and Quentin Bethune, Joris Segonds converting one and adding three further penalties.

There was drama until the end, however, as Pau captain Lucas Rey crossed for a 72nd minute try, converted by Tom Taylor.

But bottom-placed Stade held on for just their third victory of the season, while Pau return home with the consolation of having picked up a losing bonus point.

Bordeaux-Begles face La Rochelle (1550 GMT) and Toulon take on Clermont (2000) in Sunday's two other games.