Pavlyuchenkova returns to French Open quarter-finals a decade on

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Anastastia Pavyluchenkova came from a set down on Sunday to beat Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and reach her first French Open quarter-final since 2011.

The Russian 31st seed broke 15th-seeded Azarenka eight times to advance to her seventh Grand Slam quarter-final. She will play Serena Williams or Elena Rybakina for a place in the last four.