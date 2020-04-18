UrduPoint.com
Pay The Rent Or Eat? Suddenly Jobless Americans Face Dilemma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Pay the rent or eat? Suddenly jobless Americans face dilemma

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Terra Thomas, one of the millions of Americans who have lost their income due to the coronavirus pandemic, was stuck between a rock and a hard place -- pay her rent or put food on the table? "Looking at my finances, it was, 'do I give the last little bit of my money to my landlord -- who has a billion-dollar corporation -- or do I save this for necessities like food and health care?'" said Thomas, who lives in Oakland in the San Francisco Bay area.

Thomas is participating in a "rent strike" with four other residents in her building, a growing movement across the US among people who face the same dilemma.

"I risk a lot," said Thomas, but "I don't have a choice but to strike." She works as a freelance florist for events, particularly weddings, so Thomas's income depends completely on the resumption of group activities. Refusing to pay her $833 rent "feels like a pretty common sense decision. It feels like a matter of survival," she told AFP.

Over the past month, a staggering 22 million Americans have lost their jobs as stores, restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential were forced to close, shedding legions of workers.

The shutdown of all this non-essential activity, an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, has had serious consequences in a country where many people struggle with debt and lack a financial safety net.

In 2018, 40 percent of Americans said they had less than $400 saved for emergencies, without selling belongings or borrowing, according to a report by the Federal Reserve.

Some small-scale landlords have proposed repaying rent via instalments. Several cities and states, including California, have passed executive orders prohibiting eviction of tenants affected by the coronavirus crisis.

But when the lockdown lifts, the moratorium will end. And tenants will have to pay their back-rent or move out.

