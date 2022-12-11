Paying heavy price of incompetence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Right from moral bankruptcy down to economic recession, the nation continues to bear the brunt of the incompetence and negligence of four years regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The countrymen who had foreseen a panacea to all of their odds in the form of Imran Khan were badly disappointed by poor performance in energy, economy, education and health sectors as well as infrastructure development.

Maybe it is an affair of installing new power projects, exploring more gas reserves, building new universities and hospitals or roads network – all sectors present a glaring example of complete failure.

Even the residents of mega cities like Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad had been anxiously waiting for infrastructure improvement at the pace compatible with that of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz era of 2013-18.

Seeing the pathetic condition of road infrastructure in Manchester of Pakistan Faisalabad, one can easily understand that the PTI's planted government spent more time on mud-slinging and maligning opponents instead of paying heed to masses' problems.

Despite having extensive infrastructure of busy roads, Faisalabad's connectivity to surrounding cities is pathetic as dilapidated roads often results in accidents, loss of human lives and vehicles and excessive fuel consumption.

"In many cases, the situation is too pathetic," said Muhammad Asghar, spokesman of truck drivers' association. "The shabby roads increase fuel consumption to 20 percent besides damaging tyres, engines and body parts." He said damaged road slow down movement of vehicles resulting in traffic jams and delay in delivery of essential items consignments. "Besides road accidents, this phenomenon also results in financial loss to transporters and businessmen." Many incomplete projects within the city and surrounding areas have also become a permanent source of air pollution adding to smog that already plagues vast tracts of Punjab province every winter. Delayed and incomplete projects with dug up roads and streets generate dust clouds when vehicles pass over there.

"Dust and air pollution due to depreciated roads create respiratory problems in commuters," said renowned health expert Dr Anas Hameed. "Potholes on roads could also cause compression on backbone, disc herniation, spinal fracture and severe lower-back pain." He said worn out roads with unusual cavities are more dangerous for the aged people as inhaling polluted air make them suffer from cough, congestion, bronchitis and even asthma.

Similarly, he said, the ailing patients especially aged people and pregnant women face the dilemma of slow movement, traffic jams and painful bumps when on their way to hospitals in emergency.

Engineer Muhammad Ramzan of Faisalabad Municipal Corporation has also acknowledged that 60 percent roads within the cities or linking to other cities are in shabby condition.

"Faisalabad city has more than 900 small and major roads besides eight main roads linking it to Jhang, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Sammundri, Tandlianwala, Jaranwala, Khurarianwala, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot and Shahkot," he informed. "But, in many cases the roads need proper repair and rehabilitation." Repair and maintenance of roads had been a common phenomenon during all governments' tenure. But, last four years witnessed the worst ever lethargy on part of the rulers as even a small pothole remained unattended for months hampering smooth traffic flow and delaying transportation of passengers and goods.

"Damaged roads increase accidents probability especially for bikers who have to take sudden turns to avoid cavities on roads," said Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef . "When a biker sees pothole on a road, he immediately changes lane falling victim to speedily approaching vehicles from behind." Traffic Warden of City Traffic Police (CTP) Muhammad Shehzad has also complained of traffic mess and unbearable pollution level due to damaged roads.

"Traffic goes unruly when commuters frequently change lane to avoid pothole. Controlling traffic in such a situation becomes a real nuisance," he said. "Damaged roads also add pollutants to vehicular emissions and we are the worst exposed community to airborne diseases." The representatives of farmers association have also complained of delayed transportation of edible items to urban areas as well as damage to their vehicles that have to ply daily from farms to markets.

"All roads leading to vegetable market were damaged and it is too problematic for us," said Ejaz Ahmad, a spokesman of Farmers' Association Jhang Road. "Some vegetables and fruits cannot bear massive jolts. Therefore, farmers and dealers have to face losses due to spoiled products." school going children are also among the worst exposed segments to this dilemma as for becoming daily road users they not only suffer delays in reaching schools but also inhale dust and smoke.

"The students travelling by vans, rickshaw, motorbikes and especially those on rooftop of passenger buses are always under threat of accidents," said Rana Muhammad Arif, Secretary General Anjuman Islah-e-Muashira. "They cannot help going schools whatever the roads condition. Therefore, it is shared responsibility of all concerned to construct or repair the shabby roads on priority." Since roads are a major communication mode for everybody, therefore we need urgent measures to ensure healthy, hassle and pollution-free living for our people, especially the younger and aging citizens.