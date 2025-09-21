Pb Govt Providing Affordable Transportation Facilities To Citizens: Minister
September 21, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Ushr & Zakat, Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan said on Sunday
the Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab
Maryam Nawaz Sharif was providing affordable transportation facilities to citizens
on priority basis.
Talking to APP, he said the Punjab government was working relentlessly to eliminate
poverty, putting the province on road to progress and prosperity, adding that the
initiative marks another step towards sustainable development and public welfare.
Meanwhile, people from different strata of society have lauded Chief Minister
Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's landmark initiative to provide affordable inter-district
travel facility through the launch of electric bus services.
