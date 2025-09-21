Open Menu

Pb Govt Providing Affordable Transportation Facilities To Citizens: Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Ushr & Zakat, Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan said on Sunday

the Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was providing affordable transportation facilities to citizens

on priority basis.

Talking to APP, he said the Punjab government was working relentlessly to eliminate

poverty, putting the province on road to progress and prosperity, adding that the

initiative marks another step towards sustainable development and public welfare.

Meanwhile, people from different strata of society have lauded Chief Minister

Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's landmark initiative to provide affordable inter-district

travel facility through the launch of electric bus services.

