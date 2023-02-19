UrduPoint.com

PBM Brings About Positive Change Through Life-changing Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PBM brings about positive change through life-changing initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :By Umer Shabbir Ghumman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is making all possible efforts to address issues pertaining to socio-economic imbalance with its life-changing humanitarian and social protection initiatives at national, provincial, divisional, and district levels.

The PBM has been significantly contributing towards poverty alleviation through its various pro-poor services by helping destitute, widows, orphan, invalid, infirm and other needy persons since its establishment in 1991 through the Act of Parliament.

The institution had revolutionized lives of millions of people by improving their social order through different initiatives in various areas from health to education and other various forms of assistance.

Hafeez Ahmad, a beneficiary of PBM hailed from Attock while describing his ailment, told APP that at the age of 21 he was diagnosed with kidney failure. Due to poor financial circumstances and lack of medical insurance, he was getting delayed in medical treatment. However, the PBM took the responsibility by providing financial assistance that enabled him to get the dialysis done.

"Thanks to the PBM and the government who had established such institutions that serve the ailing humanity during their testing times when people were being faced with inflation," he added.

Madeeha, another beneficiary said, "Being a child, it was not easy for me to continue my studies as my father passed away in 2020 and my mother had to face tremendous challenges to make us successful in our lives. Without the help of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal scholarships, I was unable to complete my education in any way. Now I am doing my PhD and PBM awarded me scholarships in Masters (MSC) and MS also," she added.

A Thalassemia patient on condition of anonymity told APP that the PBM had so far spent Rs one million on his treatment. "I wish the PBM more success to serve the destitute people," he added.

Rukhsana Baigam, wife of a taxi driver while expressing her gratitude to PBM, said that she was suffering from breast cancer and had received over Rs 100,000 for her treatment from the institution.

Ameer Sultan a biomedical engineer in a private lab said he had completed Primary education at PBM school for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCL) Multan. "I am proud of my teachers who have been helpful and supportive in my education and enable me to get this employment," he maintained.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha while highlighting the objectives of the organization said that social protection for vulnerable people is playing a vital role in inclusive and balanced growth in developing countries.

He said, "The PBM's primary aim is to contribute towards poverty reduction in the country involving the strategic use of tools such as access to healthcare, education, socio-economic rights, self-reliance, women empowerment and rehabilitation." He noted that he was determined to implement e-governance and digital infrastructure within the organization to reduce response time and to increase transparency, better workflow and efficient information management through shared databases, effective targeting management, and accountability through transaction tracking.

To a query, Mr Paracha said awareness of these services was equally important for community engagement and the public-private partnerships in social services.

Reaffirming the Federal Government's resolution for the well-being of deprived persons, he said he was committed to support the poor, widows, orphans, disabled persons and other vulnerable segments of the country.

Commenting on future projects, he said his organization was fully focused on accelerating the execution of expansion strategy while continuing to strengthen the organization.

The spokesperson of the PBM said that all information regarding the assistance programs and the procedure to apply for assistance was available on the official website of PBM.

"Needy people may call on toll-free number 0800-666 66 or write an email at info@pbm.gov.pk for any query or information," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Resolution Poor Education Parliament Driver Wife Attock May Women 2020 Breast Cancer All From Government Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

12 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

13 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

13 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.