PC-I for construction of six remaining blocks of PMNH still awaiting nod

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The PC-I for the lingering project of construction of six more blocks of Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) was still waiting for approval from the concerned authorities.

The museum was established in the year 1976 with contructing only two blocks to house the specimen of natural resources however six of its blocks could not be constructed at that time due to various reasons.

Over 1.5 million conserved specimens of rich natural resources are at stake due to the non-construction of the remaining blocks of museum.

According to an official source, the delay in approval of this project is due to the non-appointment of the permanent head of the relevant department which was a serious hurdle in approval of various pending projects.

The PC-I of remaining blocks of PMNH was lying with the Ministry of Science and Technology for approval which will be forwarded to the Planning Commission but there was no one to pursue this matter on the behalf of the museum.

The officials of PMNH have displayed maximum specimens of natural resources through utilizing even small space in corridors and small rooms and corners of the existing two constructed blocks of the museum.

This museum, being the only one of its kind, is a source of education for thousands of the students and researchers who visit it on daily basis and are provided a comfortable environment and maximum facilitation to conduct study on different species, the source said.

The museum has state-of-the-art Gemstone gallery, Biodiversity Galley, Birds of Pakistan Gallery, Dinosaurs Gallery, Fossils Gallery, Gallery for Higher Plants, Gallery for Medicinal Plants, Gallery for Lower Plants, World of Mammals, World of Reptiles, World of Fishes etc.

When contacted a senior official of PMNH informed that PMNH has submitted PC-I for the construction of its six remaining blocks to Ministry of Science and Technology more than a year ago to expand the display of museum and its activities which is benefiting for thousands of students.

No such willingness was shown on the part of the concerned ministry while no one is pursuing this matter on the behalf of the musuem in absence of permanent head.

Since establishment of PMNH in the year 1976, only two out of eight blocks were constructed and operational while remaining six could not have been constructed in the past due to lack of funds and attention by authorities.

The feasibility report was prepared by the relevant steering committee through hiring consultants keeping in view the international trends and standards and PC-I was forwarded to ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that PMNH is the only museum, working under Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), which has conserved the 1.5 million specimens of rich natural resources collected from all over the country and displaying in form of the more than 150 attractive 2-D and 3-D exhibits.

The museum, under the patronage of Ministry of Science and Technology, is playing vital role for imparting formal and informal education on various aspects of ecology, biodiversity and environmental sciences through arranging study tours.