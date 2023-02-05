UrduPoint.com

PCAA Marks Kashmir Solidarity Day Befittingly

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PCAA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day befittingly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Sunday expressed complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing suppression at the hands of brutal Indian forces for more than the last 75 years.

The authority marked the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner, placing banners and banner stands at the country's major airports to highlight the indigenous struggle of the people of Kashmir they launched for their legitimate right of self-determination and draw the special attention of the world community towards ever-increasing human rights violations in IIOJK.

The PCAA paid tribute to martyred Kashmiris and reiterated Pakistan's unflinching stance to continue supporting the just cause of Kashmir by extending all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of IIOJK.

The banners and stands were placed at Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad airports inscribed with slogans in favor of giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination without any further delay.

