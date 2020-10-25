(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Hooligans barged into the Jammu office of Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and physically assaulted two of its leaders there in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Firdous Tak, PDP leader and ex-legislator tweeted: "Few right wingers barged inside and even physically assaulted me and Parvez Waffa", Kashmir Media reported.

The PDP's official Twitter handle said the attack shows desperation of those claiming to be champions of democracy.

"Such acts will further strengthen our resolve to fight for the larger interests of our people," it wrote while urging police to act against the hooligans.

Senior PDP leader, Naeem Akhter, while expressing sympathy with the two fellow colleagues, said that the act was the consequence of hate and intolerance injected into society.

The attack comes hours after PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti was chosen vice president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and a day after Mehbooba said she won't raise the Indian flag until the Jammu and Kashmir's flag, constitution and special status under Article 370 were restored.

She also called Modi-led BJP government of India as a group of robbers who had stolen constitutionally-guaranteed rights of the people of IIOJK.