Peace, Stability In Afghanistan Vital For Regional Prosperity: President

Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Peace, stability in Afghanistan vital for regional prosperity: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday while underlining the need for all the parties in Afghanistan to strive for lasting peace, said that peace and stability in the war torn country was critical for the regional development and prosperity.

Appearing in a private tv channel's morning programme ( Hum news) along with Begum Samina Alvi on first day of Eid ul Azha, the president said that Afghanistan was passing through testing times and expressed the hope that all entities in that country would work together for their nation building.

The president said that Afghanistan had given immense sacrifices and its people required much needed peace and stability To a query, he reiterated Pakistan's principled position that Afghans had to take decision for their future.

About Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) situation, he said that Indian government through its most controversial Citizenship Act had isolated its minorities .

Situation in IIOJK was not good and the whole world had focused on it, he said, adding what was happening in IIOJK was also a part of Islamophobia.

The president said unabated atrocities were being committed against Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

Expressing his optimism, he said a time would arrive when the world would take decisions on the basis of morality. The Muslims would lead the world in this regard with Pakistan having the biggest role for future.

To another questions, the president maintained that Pakistan's future in the information technology was very bright. "Pakistan is changing at such a rapid pace as being experienced in the information technology sector," he added.

The president and Begum Alvi also responded to different queries regarding various topics by sharing their life long experiences with the hosts.

