Peace vow as S.Sudan marks independence with little to celebrate

Juba, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :President Salva Kiir pledged Friday not to return South Sudan to war as the country marked 10 years of troubled independence with little to rejoice.

At midnight on July 9, 2011, raucous celebrations erupted as the world's newest nation was born and the people of South Sudan cheered the end of a decades-long struggle for statehood from Sudan.

But the revelry was short-lived.

Just two years later South Sudan was at war with itself, the task of nation-building forgotten as its liberators tore the country apart, dashing expectations of a glittering future.

Close to 400,000 people would die before a ceasefire was declared in 2018.

But today the country is more fragile than ever, confronting looming starvation, political insecurity, economic ruin and natural calamities.

"I assure you that I will not return you back to war again. Let us work altogether to recover the lost decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade," Kiir said in an televised address marking the milestone.