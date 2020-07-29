UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peaceful Protests A 'fundamental Human Right': UN Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

Peaceful protests a 'fundamental human right': UN watchdog

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :As authorities worldwide grapple with swelling demonstrations over issues like political rights and racial justice, a UN committee reaffirmed Wednesday that protesting peacefully, online or in person, is a fundamental human right.

The independent experts on the Human Rights Committee published a fresh interpretation of the right of peaceful assembly, offering comprehensive legal guidance about where and how it applies and also outlining governments' obligations.

"Recent developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have created unprecedented challenges" to ensuring the right to peaceful assembly, the committee said in a statement.

"And worldwide protests in support of Black Lives Matter have underlined its importance," it added.

The committee, made up of 18 independent experts, is tasked with monitoring how countries implement the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which under Article 21 guarantees the right to peaceful assembly.

"It is a fundamental human right for individuals to join a peaceful assembly to express themselves, to celebrate, or to air grievances," committee member Christof Heyns said in the statement.

"Together with other rights related to political freedom, it constitutes the very foundation of a democratic society." He stressed that the right belongs to everyone, without exception.

"Everyone, including children, foreign nationals, women, migrant workers, asylum seekers and refugees, can exercise the right of peaceful assembly," he said, adding that such gatherings can take many forms, "in public and in private spaces, outdoors, indoors and online." In its so-called general comment on Article 21, the committee highlighted the obligations of governments to facilitate peaceful assemblies and to protect participants from possible abuse by members of the public.

- No 'blanket restrictions' - Governments must "not to prohibit, restrict, block or disrupt assemblies without compelling justification", the committee said.

Heyns warned that "generalised references to public order or public safety, or an unspecified risk of potential violence are not solid grounds for governments to prohibit peaceful assemblies." "Blanket restrictions on participation in peaceful assemblies are not appropriate." The general comment also provided guidance on a range of issues under discussion in many countries, and it stressed that peaceful protesters have the right to wear masks or hoods to cover their face.

"Governments should not collect personal data to harass or intimidate participants," the committee said, also insisting that governments must not block internet networks or close down websites, which are vital tools to organizing peaceful assemblies.

The committee also emphasized that journalists and human rights observers have a right to monitor and document any assembly, including those that are violent and unlawful.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has already voiced concern that a number of governments might be using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to rein in fundamental rights, including the freedom of assembly.

In the United States, meanwhile, widespread demonstrations against racism and police brutality -- ignited two months ago by the death in Minneapolis of unarmed African-American George Floyd -- have picked up steam again amid anger over Donald Trump's planned "surge" of Federal agents into main cities.

nl/spm

Related Topics

Assembly Internet Police United Nations Trump George Minneapolis United States Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

36 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

32 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.