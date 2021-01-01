(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, Jan1, 2021: The United Nations and African Union mission concluded 13 years of peacekeeping operations in Sudan's western Darfur region on Thursday, the mission's spokesman said.

"The peacekeeping mission ended on Thursday December, 31 at midnight in Darfur," UNAMID's spokesman Ashraf Eissa told AFP, adding that a phased withdrawal will begin as of January 2021.

"This process should result in the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian personnel from Sudan by June 30, 2021."