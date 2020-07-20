Pearson sacked as Watford manager

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Nigel Pearson was sacked as Watford manager on Sunday with just two games left in the club's fight for Premier League survival.

Pearson has been replaced by Hayden Mullins as interim boss for relegation-threatened Watford's final matches against Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect," a statement read.

"Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of interim head coach for the Hornets' final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season."