Pedestrian bridge collapse injures 27, mostly children, in Finland

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Finland on Thursday, leaving 27 people injured, mostly children, according to Finnish media.

The Helsinki regional rescue service said the incident occurred in Espoo, a city just outside the capital Helsinki, at 9.

30 a.m local time (0630GMT).

The Helsinki Hospital Authority also confirmed that many school children were among the injured.

Various images published by Finnish media showed several individuals lying on the ground.