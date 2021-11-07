UrduPoint.com

Pedro Acosta Wins Moto3 World Title At 17

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Pedro Acosta wins Moto3 world title at 17

Portimao, Portugal, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Spanish rider Pedro Acosta won the Moto3 world title at the age of 17 on Sunday, marking himself out as a name to watch after triumphing in the Algarve race.

Acosta won six of 17 races in a spectacular debut season at this level and took the flag in Portugal after the fall of Italian rider Dennis Foggia, the only rival who had a chance of beating him to the title.

At 17 days and 166 days, KTM rider Acosta becomes the second youngest world champion in any Moto category behind only Loris Capirossi of Italy, who keeps his record by a single day.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez -- himself the youngest ever MotoGP champion when he won his first aged 20 -- has already earmarked his fellow Spaniard for greatness.

"He will soon move up to MotoGP and when he does, if he continues like this, he will make things very difficult," Marquez predicted at the start of the season.

Race result: 1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) en 38:04.339, 2. Andrea Migno (ITA/Honda) at 0.354sec, 3. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/KTM) 0.880, 4. Jeremy Alcoba (ESP/Honda) 1.768, 5. Izan Guevara (ESP/GasGas) 1.839 World championship standings1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 259 pts (world champion), 2. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 213, 3. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 168, 4. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 156, 5. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 155

Related Topics

World Foggia Italy Portugal Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

3 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

4 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.