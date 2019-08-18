UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedro Costa's 'Vitalina Varela' Wins Top Prizes At Locarno Film Fest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

Pedro Costa's 'Vitalina Varela' wins top prizes at Locarno film fest

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :"Vitalina Varela', Portuguese director Pedro Costa's dark portrayal of a Cape Verde woman who flies to Lisbon to bury her husband, scooped the top prize at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland Saturday.

The film tells the story of the middle-aged widow Vitalina, who arrives in the Portuguese capital days after the death of the man who left her to seek work in Europe a quarter of a century earlier.

The film carries the name of its star, who was also named Best Actress for her powerful performance.

Now in its 72nd year, the Locarno festival takes place every summer in the picturesque Swiss town on the shores of Lake Maggiore.

The runner-up Special Jury Prize this year wen to South Korean director Park Jung-bum's "Height of the Wave", while French director Damien Manivel snapped up the Best Director award for his film "Isadora's Children".

Regis Myrupu meanwhile won the award for Best Actor for his role in Brazilian film-maker Maya Da-Rin's "The Fever".

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies Europe Man Lisbon Switzerland North Korea Cape Verde Women Best Top

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

2 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

2 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

2 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

2 hours ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

3 hours ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.