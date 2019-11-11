Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A former basketball player once dubbed "Mr Handsome" for his boyish good looks, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is a political survivor whose rollercoaster career has played out to the backdrop of chronic instability.

And Sunday's general election provided yet another twist, with the Socialist leader emerging a winner but weakened from Spain's fourth vote in as many years.

Although his Socialists topped the ballot, they ended up losing three seats in an election Sanchez had called to strengthen his hand.

But it backfired, with the far-right Vox becoming the parliament's third-largest faction in a difficult blow for this Madrid-born economic who emerged from obscurity in 2014 to seize the reins of Spain's oldest political party.

"He is a player, ready to take risks and sometimes reckless," said Jose Ignacio Torreblanca, of the European Council on Foreign relations.

Always immaculately suited and booted, this telegenic 47-year-old who likes to go running and looms over his rivals at 1.

90 metres (6 foot, 2 inches) tall, has made a name for himself as stubbornly tenacious.

Three years ago, he was written off as politically dead, ousted as party chief after leading the Socialists to their worst-ever defeats in 2015 and 2016.

Just over six months later, however, he unexpectedly won his old job back in a party Primary election after a cross-country tour in his old car to rally support.

And by June 2018, he had taken over as premier after an ambitious play that toppled conservative PP leader Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote.

But the fragile alliance that catapulted him to power cracked in February, with the Catalan separatist lawmakers who had supported him rejecting the budget and triggering fresh elections in April, Sanchez's first as prime minister.

Although his Socialists won, they fell short of an absolute majority, prompting Sanchez to call yet another vote, which analysts say is likely to deepen the deadlock.