UrduPoint.com

Pegula Stuns Tearful Swiatek As US Take Charge Of Semi-final

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek as US take charge of semi-final

Sydney, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Iga Swiatek was left in tears as Jessica Pegula stunned the world number one Friday before Frances Tiafoe gave the United States a commanding lead over Poland in the semi-finals of the inaugural United Cup.

Less than two weeks before the Australian Open, Swiatek had no answers to the American's powerful serve and searing returns, crashing 6-2, 6-2 in a deflating 71-minute defeat in Sydney.

"I played her a lot in a lot of different conditions but I felt these were definitely the fastest conditions," said Pegula, ranked three in the world.

"I thought I did a really good job playing aggressive, serving smart and returning really well." Men's world number 19 Tiafoe then put the United States on the cusp of Sunday's final when he swept past Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3. Tiafoe was initially supposed to play Daniel Michalski, but he pulled out with illness.

With the roof closed at Ken Rosewall Arena on a rainy day in Sydney, Swiatek lost the opening seven points to be broken and go 40-0 down in the next game.

She woke up to level at 1-1, but lost focus again and was broken twice more to concede the first set in 39 minutes.

Another early break for Pegula in the second set put Swiatek on the back foot again and she had no way back against a player in scintillating form.

It was a massive blow for Swiatek ahead of the Australian Open after coming into the match as favourite following a dominant 2022 in which she beat Pegula four times, including at the French and US Opens that she went on to win.

Tiafoe was also in top form, making a quick start and never looking back.

Although Zuk provided some resistance, especially early in the second set, he was unable to stop the charging American, who is now a combined 7-0 in singles and mixed doubles at the tournament.

"My level is pretty high, it has been for a while now," said Tiafoe. "I believe I'm playing some of the best tennis of my life, I'm just having fun out there on court.

"Jess (Pegula) is an unbelievable player and after that I was like, 'yeah, I need to come out and put on a show for you guys'." The tie's final two singles matches -- Taylor Fritz v Hubert Hurkacz and Madison Keys v Magda Linette -- are on Saturday ahead of a mixed doubles rubber, if required.

The teams tournament began with 18 countries but has been whittled down to four after round-robin ties over six days in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

Poland, USA and Greece all progressed to the last four as city winners, along with "lucky losers" Italy.

Greece, spearheaded by top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, face an Italian team led by Matteo Berrettini and Martina Trevisan on Friday evening.

Related Topics

USA Tennis World Job Brisbane Perth Sydney Lead Madison Italy Poland United States Greece Sunday Australian Open All Best Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

2 hours ago
 ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

11 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

11 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.