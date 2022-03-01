UrduPoint.com

Pele Discharged After Urinary Infection: Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Brazilian football great Pele has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital following two weeks of treatment for a tumor and a urinary tract infection, the medical institution said Monday.

The 81-year-old ex-player known as "O Rei" (The King), was "in a stable clinical condition, cured of his urinary infection, and will continue treatment for a colon tumor" after his discharge on Saturday, the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement.

Pele, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was admitted to the prestigious hospital on February 13 for chemotherapy for a tumor detected in September last year.

Eight days after he was admitted, doctors detected a urinary tract infection that lengthened his stay.

