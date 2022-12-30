Pele factfile

UrduPoint.com

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Factfile on Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer who died on Thursday: Full name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento date of birth: October 21, 1940 Place of birth: Tres Coracoes, Brazil Club career 1956-1974 Santos 1975-1977 New York Cosmos Club honours Intercontinental Cup winner (1962, 1963) Copa Libertadores winner (1962, 1963) Sao Paulo state champion (1956, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1973) Sao Paulo state top scorer 11 times: 1957 (17 goals), 1958 (58), 1959 (45), 1960 (33), 1961 (47), 1962 (37), 1963 (22), 1964 (34), 1965 (49), 1969 (26), 1973 (11) Brazilian Cup winner (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968) North American Soccer League (1977) International career 92 caps for Brazil, 77 goals First cap - 7/7/1957, Brazil 1 Argentina 2 Last cap - 18/7/1971, Brazil 2 Yugoslavia 2 International honours World Cup winner (1958, 1962, 1970) Copa America finalist (1959) Distinctions - Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee (1999) - FIFA Player of the Century (2000) - Honorary Ballon d'Or winner (2014) Selected records - Only player to win three World Cups - Youngest goalscorer in a World Cup final and youngest World Cup winner (age 17 in 1958) - 1,281 career goals in 1,363 matches (according to FIFA) - Brazil's all-time leading scorer (77 goals) - 127 goals in a Calendar year (1959) - Eight goals in one game (Santos 11 Botafogo 0, November 1964) Personal- Married twice -- Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi (1966-1982) and Assira Lemos Seixas (1994 - present)- Three sons, three daughters

