UrduPoint.com

Pele Fans Search Brazilian Football Legend's Hometown For Souvenirs

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pele fans search Brazilian football legend's hometown for souvenirs

Três Coraçoes, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The deteriorating health of sports legend Pele has rekindled curiosity about the quiet town of Tres Coracoes in southeastern Brazil, where the football prodigy was born 82 years ago.

Fans seeking rare mementos of the Brazilian star are scouring the town of 75,000 inhabitants where Pele was born to a poor family and spent the first years of his life.

A month ago, Pele was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since late 2021.

Eight days ago, the hospital announced Pele's cancer was showing "progression" and he needed "more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure." Tres Coracoes, which means "three hearts" in Portuguese, is located some 250 kilometers (150 miles) from Brazil's three major metropolises: Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The small town is surrounded by coffee plantations and is famous for just one thing: the birth, in 1940, of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele.

Pele moved away from Tres Coracoes at a young age before joining his longtime club, Santos FC, as a teenager.

Santos, a port city near Sao Paulo, now hosts the Pele Museum, where most of his trophies and other memorabilia are displayed.

The football star's declining health has drawn fans to the museum and to Tres Coracoes, where they can visit Pele House -- a replica of his first home.

"I had never been to this house, which is already ten years old," said Neilor Henrique, who lives nearby.

"But the news of his hospitalization made me want to visit it," the 41-year-old told AFP.

Built based on the memories of Pele's mother, Celeste Arantes do Nascimento, now 100 years old, the house shows the family's modest origins, with a few pieces of wooden furniture, straw mattresses, an old radio and a framed portrait of his parents on one wall.

- Immense statue - A few meters (yards) away, the small museum Terra do Rei (Land of the King) exhibits Santos jerseys signed by Pele, a football he played with and his birth certificate.

But some fans say they wished Tres Coracoes had more mementos of the man dubbed "The King." Rafael Antunes took a detour during a family trip to visit the town in search of Pele souvenirs.

"I found few traces of him in the town, almost none," said the 43-year-old entrepreneur, unimpressed by the huge statue of Pele that stands at the entrance to the town.

"I think it shows a certain lack of respect for the role he played for football and our country," he said of the only player to ever win the World Cup three times.

But Fernando Ortiz, a family friend, has a different reasoning for why there aren't more monuments to Pele.

"Many Brazilians can't stand to see their compatriots succeed. And when it's a black Brazilian, the dismissal is even stronger," said the 60-year-old, who spearheaded the construction of Pele House.

"Unfortunately, I think that if Pele had been a white man with light eyes, he would have been accepted by everyone."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Poor Visit Young Santos Belo Horizonte Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Colon Man Brazil Cancer Family From

Recent Stories

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

19 minutes ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

20 minutes ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

20 minutes ago
 Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key ..

Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure

20 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect ..

Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect vegetables, fruits from cold ..

35 minutes ago
 IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding ..

IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding Return of Russian, Belarusian ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.