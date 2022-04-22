UrduPoint.com

Pele Leaves Hospital After Cancer Treatment

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Pele leaves hospital after cancer treatment

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) APP):Brazilian football legend Pele has been discharged from hospital after undergoing cancer treatment, doctors said on Thursday.

The 81-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday to continue chemotherapy following the removal of a tumor from his colon last September.

"The patient is in a good and stable clinical condition," Sao Paulo's Israelita Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals.

Related Topics

Football World Sao Paulo Colon Brazil September Cancer All From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI go ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI govt’s initiatives of public i ..

18 minutes ago
 PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

43 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

54 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

54 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

54 minutes ago
 President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.