Pele leaves hospital after cancer treatment

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) APP):Brazilian football legend Pele has been discharged from hospital after undergoing cancer treatment, doctors said on Thursday.

The 81-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday to continue chemotherapy following the removal of a tumor from his colon last September.

"The patient is in a good and stable clinical condition," Sao Paulo's Israelita Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals.