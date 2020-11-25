Pele Mourns Maradona: 'I Hope We'll Play Soccer Together In The Sky'
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:50 PM
Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Brazilian football great Pele mourned his fellow legend Diego Maradona after the Argentine died Wednesday aged 60, saying he hoped they would "play together in the sky" one day.
I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend," Pele, 80, wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of Maradona hoisting the World Cup trophy in 1986.
"There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."