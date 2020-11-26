UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pele Mourns Maradona: 'I Hope We'll Play Soccer Together In The Sky'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pele mourns Maradona: 'I hope we'll play soccer together in the sky'

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Brazilian football great Pele mourned his fellow legend Diego Maradona after the Argentine died Wednesday aged 60, saying he hoped they would "play together in the sky" one day.

"sad news today.

I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend," Pele, 80, wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of Maradona hoisting the World Cup trophy in 1986.

"There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."

Related Topics

Football World Died May God Family Instagram Sad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

1 hour ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.