Pele 'source of inspiration for so many millions' - Cristiano Ronaldo

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Pele was hailed by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday as a "source of inspiration for so many millions".

"He is a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared, even from distance," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after the Brazilian legend passed away at the age of 82.

Ronaldo added: "He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pele."