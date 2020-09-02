UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pella Fury Over US Handling Of Paire COVID Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Pella fury over US handling of Paire COVID case

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Argentina's Guido Pella lashed out at US tennis chiefs on Tuesday, accusing them of operating a double-standard over the handling of French player Benoit Paire's positive COVID-19 case.

Pella and Bolivia's Hugo Dellien were excluded from last week's ATP Western & Southern Open ahead of the US Open after their trainer contracted the coronavirus. Pella and Dellien did not contract the disease.

However Pella contrasted the handling of his case with the way players who came in contact with Paire were dealt with earlier this week.

Although Paire was excluded, several players who were believed to have come into contact with him were allowed to remain in the US Open draw under enhanced safety protocols.

"I want to know ... why they did that to us and not the same with the French guys," Pella said Tuesday after his 2-6, 6-0, 3-6, 3-6 first round loss to Jeffrey Wolf at Flushing Meadows.

"I just want to know why they did that to us and they didn't give us any information" "I am mad at them because of that, because they change the rules when Benoit tested positive. So I want to know why.

"I just want some answers because anyone in my situation would like the same thing. It's been 15 or 16 days and I still didn't get any answer." Pella said he and Dellien were kept isolated in the build-up to the US Open, with limited opportunities to train and only with access to practice on a court which he described as "horrible.""Imagine if you are locked down for two weeks and the Benoit case, one day after he got the second test, 11 players that were involved with close contact with Benoit was 'Okay, you will have a bubble inside of the bubble' and you'll be allowed to practice and play the US Open," he said.

"Imagine how you feel if this happened to you. I hope that in a few months or weeks someone gives me answers about this, but I am not sure."

Related Topics

Tennis Same Bolivia Moroccan Dirham From Court US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

6 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

7 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

8 hours ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan won 65 War with national unity, heroic ba ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.