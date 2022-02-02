UrduPoint.com

Pellistri Inspires Uruguay, Sanchez Reignites Chile's WC Hopes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Pellistri inspires Uruguay, Sanchez reignites Chile's WC hopes

Montevideo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Young winger Facundo Pellistri stole the show on only his second appearance for Uruguay as the twice former World Cup winners boosted their hopes of reaching Qatar 2022 with a 4-1 win over Venezuela on Tuesday.

Chile also gave themselves a lifeline as Alexis Sanchez scored a brace in a 3-2 win at Bolivia in South American World Cup qualifying.

Ecuador inched closer to qualification with a 1-1 draw in Peru, who dropped into the inter-continental play-off spot.

Colombia's hopes all but died after failing to score for a seventh consecutive match in a 1-0 defeat in Argentina.

Goals from Rodrigo Betancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Edinson Cavani and a Luis Suarez penalty saw Uruguay romp to a second successive victory under new coach Diego Alonso that propelled them into the final of four automatic qualification berths in the single South American group in which Brazil and Argentina have already booked their tickets to Qatar.

But it was Manchester United youngster Pellistri, who has spent the last year on loan at Spaniards Alaves, who shone brightest.

His mazy run set up the second goal and his trickery won the penalty converted by Suarez.

"He has what it takes to help us ... pace when one on one, the craftiness to exploit the defensive position," said Alonso.

