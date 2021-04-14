UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Asks Biden To Address US Congress To Mark 100 Days In Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday to address a joint session of Congress this month to mark 100 days in office as he grapples with critical issues including the coronavirus pandemic and America's economic woes.

The request came from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who invited Biden to make a speech April 28 to talk about "the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Related Topics

Nancy April Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

9 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

9 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

8 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

8 hours ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

8 hours ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.