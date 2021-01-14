UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Brands Trump 'clear And Present Danger,' Says 'he Must Go'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Pelosi brands Trump 'clear and present danger,' says 'he must go'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday demanded the impeachment of Donald Trump in the final week of his presidency, calling him a "clear and present danger" to America for inciting an "armed rebellion" at the US Capitol.

"He must go.

He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," the most powerful Democrat in Congress told the House chamber during debate over whether to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time, for "incitement of insurrection.""Since the presidential election in November, an election the president lost, he has repeatedly lied about the outcome," sought to sow doubt about the election process, and "unconstitutionally sought to influence state officials" to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's election win, Pelosi said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

