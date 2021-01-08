UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Says Spoke With Army Chief On Preventing A Trump Nuclear Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pelosi says spoke with army chief on preventing a Trump nuclear strike

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she spoke with the nation's top military leader about ensuring that "unstable" President Donald Trump does not launch a nuclear attack in his final days in office.

The top Democrat in Congress said she talked with Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley "to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike."In her letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi also said she is prepared to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump if he does not voluntarily resign or if Vice President Mike Pence does not begin a process that allows him and the cabinet to remove the president.

"If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action," she said.

Related Topics

Attack Nuclear Trump Nancy Congress From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

38 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

38 minutes ago

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - He ..

38 minutes ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

38 minutes ago

Swati for exponential growth in the country's frei ..

38 minutes ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.