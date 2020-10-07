Pelosi slams Trump for ending stimulus talks, says W.House in 'disarray'

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi slammed Donald Trump and the "complete disarray" of the White House Tuesday after he halted coronavirus stimulus talks, saying the president was "putting himself first" at the country's expense.

"Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress," the House speaker said after Trump postponed negotiations on a new plan until after the November 3 presidential election.

"Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray," she said, adding that Trump was rejecting Federal Reserve warnings that too little support would result in a weak recovery with unnecessary hardship for millions of American households and businesses.