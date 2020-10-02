Pelosi urges US airlines to stop layoffs, backs aid

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Airline workers at risk of layoffs were given hope of a reprieve on Friday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed another round of aid for the beleaguered sector.

Pelosi called on US carriers to hold off on furloughs, signaling her endorsement of more payroll support, either as a standalone bill or as part of an overall relief package.

"The massive furloughs and firings of America's airline workers jeapordize the livelihoods of tens of thousands and threaten to accelerate the devastating economic crisis facing our nation," Pelosi said.

"Today, I am calling upon the airlines to delay their devastating job cuts as relief for airline workers is being advanced in Congress." Pelosi had previously resisted a narrow bill focused only on airlines as she pressed for a broad economic package, but that was before major carriers announced more than 30,000 job cuts this week.

The first day of October concluded the period when US carriers that received billions in aid from Congress promised to refrain from laying off workers.

On Wednesday night, American and United airlines said they would begin furloughing 19,000 and 13,000 workers, respectively, while signaling the move could be reversed if Congress enacted legislation in the coming days.

American reiterated that plan on Friday, pointing to a message from Chief Executive Doug Parker that pledged to "reverse our furlough process and recall any impacted team members" if additional aid is approved in the next few days.

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

United's share price jumped 1.8 percent to $35.82 and American rose 2.4 percent to $12.89 in midday trading.