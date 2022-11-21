UrduPoint.com

Penaud Double Takes France To 'confidence-boosting' Win Over Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :France captain Charles Ollivon said Sunday's 35-17 Autumn Nations Series victory over Japan helps "grow confidence" as they continued their winning run before next year's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Winger Damian Penaud crossed twice as Les Bleus claimed a 13th straight success less than 10 months out from the tournament.

Along with the only side above them in the world rankings, Ireland, Ollivon's outfit are leading contenders for the competition with the two countries meeting in the Six Nations in February.

"Not everything was perfect," said Ollivon. "We keep the series going and growing in confidence.

"It's a great way to prepare for the Six Nations." Japan head coach Jamie Joseph echoed Ollivon's thoughts.

"I think the first thing to say was that it was a great game of rugby," Joseph told reporters.

"We can take some confidence from a performance like today," he added.

With the hosts of the next World Cup meeting the home country of the last edition, head coach Fabien Galthie was forced into three changes including handing scrum-half Maxime Lucu his 11th Test appearance.

Galthie's counterpart Joseph brought in a fresh half-back combination after last weekend's heavy loss to England.

Heavy rain started to fall seconds after the anthems in front of a sold-out 34,000 capacity Le Stadium in Toulouse.

The home crowd had something to celebrate despite the downpour after just seven minutes as Penaud made the most of Ryoki Yamanaka's mistake in his own in-goal area.

Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos then made up for missing the conversion by slotting two easy penalties and the home side led 11-0 after 17 minutes.

Brave Blossoms fly-half Seungsin Lee, brought in after last Saturday's hammering at Twickenham, opened his side's account on the quarter mark with a shot at goal to make it 11-3.

