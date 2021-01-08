UrduPoint.com
Pence Opposes Invoking Constitution To Force Trump Out: NYT

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence is opposed to using the constitution's 25th Amendment to force President Donald Trump from office, despite pressure from democrats and some Republicans, the New York Times reported Thursday.

While Pence has not spoken publicly about invoking the mechanism, never used before in US history, the newspaper cited a person close to the vice president saying he is against the radical move.

The calls to remove Trump came after supporters who he had encouraged invaded and shut down the US Congress Wednesday as it was poised to certify the election victory of Trump's rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

Democrats demanded action even though Trump only has 13 days left in office.

"This is an emergency of the highest magnitude," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"By inciting sedition, as he did yesterday, he must be removed from office." The Times said Pence's stance is supported by several cabinet members, whose backing would be necessary to carry out a 25th Amendment removal.

The newspaper said those officials "viewed the effort as likely to add to the current chaos in Washington rather than deter it." Meanwhile Democrats in the US House of Representatives said that if the 25th Amendment is not invoked they will move quickly to impeach Trump.

"We have a limited period of time in which to act," said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who led the successful impeachment of Trump a year ago, before the president was ultimately acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

"I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor," he said in a statement.

