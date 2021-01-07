UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Says He Won't Stop Biden Victory Certification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pence says he won't stop Biden victory certification

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence, in defiance of President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

"The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a statement released as a joint session of Congress began to certify the Electoral College votes from the November 3 election.

Pence's statement was released as Trump urged the vice president at a rally in Washington to sign on to plans by some Republican lawmakers to object to the Electoral College results.

Pence, the presiding officer of the Senate, said he shared the "concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of the election.

" But the vice president said he does not believe he has the "unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted." "Four years ago, surrounded by my family, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, which ended with the words 'So Help me God," he said.

"Today I want to assure the American people that I will keep the oath I made to them and I will keep the oath I made to Almighty God," he added.

At his rally, Trump repeated his baseless claims of election fraud and said he would be "very disappointed" if Pence failed to object to the Electoral College count.

Related Topics

Election Senate Washington Trump November Congress God Family From Million

Recent Stories

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against M ..

15 minutes ago

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup result

15 minutes ago

Trump urges VP Pence not to certify Biden victory ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan exports up by 18.3 % in Dec, 7.2 % in Nov ..

15 minutes ago

German Health Minister Speaks Against Spacing Out ..

15 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.