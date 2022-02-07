Beijing, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Peng Shuai met International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach at the Beijing Winter Games, the Chinese tennis star told L'Equipe sports daily in an interview published on Monday.

"We had dinner together on Saturday and we had a nice discussion and exchange," said Peng, who also announced her retirement from sport.

"He asked me whether I am considering competing again, what my projects are, what I'm planning to do, and so on," Peng, who was accompanied by Chinese Olympic Committee chief of staff Wang Kan, told two L'Equipe journalists in the interview at a hotel in the Olympic bubble.

Peng also said she had never "disappeared".

In early November, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had forced her into sex during a years-long relationship.

After the accusations were swiftly deleted from Chinese social media, Peng was not heard from for nearly three weeks, triggering widespread concern about the former Grand Slam champion doubles player until she held a video conference with Bach on November 21.

Peng has since appeared in videos showing her attending sporting events but without allaying fears about her freedom of movement.

"I never disappeared. It's just that many people, like my friends or people from the IOC messaged me, and it was simply impossible to answer so many messages," she said.

"But I've been always in close contact with my close friends. I talked to them, I answered their emails, I also talked with the WTA."