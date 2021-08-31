UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Admits It Could Not Evacuate As Many From Kabul As Hoped

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Pentagon admits it could not evacuate as many from Kabul as hoped

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The final withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan Monday meant the US military could not evacuate all the people that it had hoped to, said Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie.

Even after an arilift that flew more than 120,000 people from the country since July, "we did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out," said McKenzie.

