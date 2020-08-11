UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Aims For Fewer Than 5,000 US Troops In Afghanistan By November

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Pentagon aims for fewer than 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan by November

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States is counting on further military withdrawal from Afghanistan to potentially fewer than 5,000 troops as inter-Afghan peace talks progress, the Pentagon said Monday.

"Over the next four months, the United States will continue to drawdown its force levels in Afghanistan based on conditions in-country," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"Our current trajectory expects to see the number of US service members in Afghanistan be below 5,000 by the end of November." "As always, such drawdowns remain conditions-based and are implemented after consultation with Congress and in direct coordination with our NATO Allies and partners," the Pentagon added.

"The US military presence in Afghanistan remains focused on capabilities -- not numbers." The Pentagon's statement was further clarification for statements by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who appeared Saturday to announce an impending troop withdrawal.

"We are going down to a number less than 5,000 before the end of November," Esper said, adding that the Pentagon would first have to ensure that the US "is not threatened by terrorists coming out of Afghanistan." US President Donald Trump during an interview with Axios last week also mentioned reaching 4,000 to 5,000 troops by the November presidential election.

The US currently deploys 8,600 soldiers in Afghanistan, in accordance with a bilateral agreement signed February 29 in Doha between Washington and the Taliban.

Under the agreement, all foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by the spring of 2021, in exchange for security commitments from the militants.

Related Topics

Election Taliban NATO Afghanistan Militants Exchange Washington Threatened Pentagon Trump Doha Progress United States February November Congress All From Agreement

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

8 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

8 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.