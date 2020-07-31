UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Awards Glaxo $342 Mn Contract For COVID Vaccines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Pentagon on Thursday announced a $342 million contract has been awarded to British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to deliver "mass quantities of COVID-19 vaccines" to US troops.

It said GSK was the only company to make a bid for the contract, which will consist of supporting "military locations and personnel throughout the continental US and outside the continental US."The work will be carried out in North Carolina "with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021," the Pentagon said.

The US Army will supervise execution of the project.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

