UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Orders Reforms To Reduce Civilian Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Pentagon officials Thursday to undertake reforms to reduce the number of civilian deaths from military strikes after multiple unjustified fatal incidents.

"The protection of civilians is fundamentally consistent with the effective, efficient and decisive use of force in pursuit of US national interests," Austin said in a directive issued to Department of Defense leadership.

"It is a strategic and moral imperative," he said.

Austin gave Pentagon officials 90 days to produce a plan for how civilian casualties can be reduced and avoided in combat operations, saying the experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq provide an opportunity to learn lessons and mitigate civilian harm in an institutional way.

The move came after several incidents placed a dark cloud over the Pentagon, most recently the erroneous killing of 10 people, including seven children, in a Kabul drone strike in August 2021 during the last days of the US presence in Afghanistan.

Likewise, the US military has been embarrassed by reporting by The New York Times that showed a poorly managed March 2019 bombing that killed some 70 civilians in the final days of the war against the Islamic State group.

The military avoided investigation and accountability in that incident, the Times said.

Austin's order came after a study of civilian death causes and reporting by RAND Corp, commissioned by the Pentagon, painted an unflattering picture of the US military's processes for dealing with such incidents.

It said that in planning strikes, the military focuses so much on the enemy that it neglects the broader civilian picture -- a problem that can lead to avoidable casualties.

And it says the military does not adequately and consistently investigate and record civilian death incidents, and does not have a central database that would permit study that could lead to solutions.

Investigations "are rarely done," said Michael McNerney, one of the Rand report's authors.

Furthermore, the data management on incidents, he said, were a "hot mess." Rand recommended the Pentagon establish a "center of excellence" with personnel dedicated full time to civilian harm issues and strengthen data collection and analysis.

Rand also called for a review of how the military offers condolence of "ex gratia" payments to the families of those non-combatants killed as a result of US attacks.

McNerney said that payments are inconsistent, with some field commanders offering them and others not, and they had been used frequently for civilian deaths in Afghanistan but rarely in Iraq.

The Department of Defense "really needs to explain the purpose of these payments more clearly," he said.

"Are they only relevant to help US ground forces and support a commander on the ground, as some in Afghanistan used it for?" he asked.

Related Topics

Drone Afghanistan Kabul Pentagon Iraq Lead Austin New York March August 2019 Moral From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

21 minutes ago
 COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

9 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>