UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Chief Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Pentagon chief receives Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pentagon chief Christopher Miller was one of the first Americans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine Monday, on camera to encourage the rest of the country to follow suit.

The acting defense secretary received the jab at Walter Reed military hospital near Washington, according to a video published by the Pentagon.

"That's all?! Oh come on! That did not hurt at all!" Miller joked while receiving the vaccine, a symbol of hope for the country worst-hit by the pandemic.

The US crossed the grim threshold of 300,000 virus deaths earlier Monday.

The Pentagon announced last week that the secretary and top military officers would get vaccinated voluntarily and publicly to help spread the message about the treatment's effectiveness and safety.

The US vaccine campaign, the largest in its history, is prioritizing frontline healthcare workers and nursing homes.

Nearly three million doses are to be distributed by Wednesday, with the goal of vaccinating some 20 million Americans by the end of December and 100 million by the end of March.

Related Topics

Washington Pentagon March December Top Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

7 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

8 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.