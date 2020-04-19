Pentagon extends travel restrictions through June 30

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The US Defense Department said Saturday it would extend travel restrictions through June 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but will allow for some redeployments and repatriation of troops serving abroad.

The new order will go into effect on Monday, Matthew Donovan, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, told reporters in a telephone briefing.

In a bid to squelch the spread of the coronavirus within the US armed forces, Pentagon chief Mark Esper had ordered in late March a 60-day halt on all travel for civilian and military employees, as well as their family members.

That order was due to expire in May, and so the new measure extends it for a month.

But local commanders can authorize deployed soldiers -- notably those serving abroad who had been ordered to remain -- to return home if circumstances on the ground permit such a move.