UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Head Pressured To Reinstate Captain Of Virus-hit Carrier

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Pentagon head pressured to reinstate captain of virus-hit carrier

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :US Defense Secretary Mark Esper was reviewing on Friday the results of an investigation into a major COVID-19 outbreak on an aircraft carrier, as pressure built to reinstate the warship's fired captain.

Esper has received a verbal update on the investigation into the outbreak on the USS Theodor Roosevelt from the Navy's top officials, and was awaiting a written report before he makes any decision, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

But news reports said Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson and Chief of Naval operations Admiral Michael Gilday had recommended that Brett Crozier, who was removed for publicly sounding the alarm over the outbreak, be reinstated.

And pressure built from members of Congress to restore Crozier back to the Roosevelt.

Crozier was removed by then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly after writing an unclassified letter to his superiors -- which leaked to the media -- spelling out the threat an initial handful of shipboard COVID-19 infections posed to the entire 4,800-member crew.

In the March 30 letter, he urged his leaders to allow him to evacuate and sterilize the vessel at dock in Guam to avoid a potentially deadly outbreak.

"The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating," Crozier wrote.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die." With cases nearing 100, on April 1 the Navy began evacuating the ship, but a day later Modly fired Crozier for allegedly taking his concerns public, breaking the chain of command and exposing a weakness in the US defense force.

Crozier "demonstrated extremely poor judgment in the middle of a crisis" Modly said, accusing him of creating "unnecessary" panic.

Days later, Modly himself resigned for mishandling the issue, including a forceful, profanity-laced speech to the Roosevelt crew in which he accused Crozier of "betrayal." Since then, the entire crew has been tested and 840 -- including Crozier himself -- have come up positive for coronavirus. Several were hospitalized and one died.

In Congress pressure built on Esper to reinstate Crozier.

"While Captain Crozier's actions at the outset of the health crisis aboard the TR were drastic and imperfect, it is clear he only took such steps to protect his crew," Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Service Committee, said in a statement.

"During this time of crisis, Captain Crozier is exactly what our Sailors need: a leader who inspires confidence," he said.

Related Topics

Poor Pentagon Died March April Congress Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

10 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.