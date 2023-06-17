UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dead At 92

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dead at 92

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked the "Pentagon Papers" about the Vietnam War, died on Friday, his family announced. He was 92.

Ellsberg announced in March that doctors told him he had terminal pancreatic cancer and only around six months to live.

"He was not in pain, and was surrounded by loving family," his wife and children said in a statement announcing his death -- and highlighting that his last months had been well spent despite his illness.

Ellsberg's family said he had been "thrilled to be able to give up the salt-free diet his doctor had him on for five years." "Hot chocolate, croissants, cake, poppyseed bagels, and lox gave him extra pleasure in these final months," they wrote. "He also enjoyed re-watching his favorite movies, including several viewings of his all-time favorite, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Ellsberg was a military analyst when he released thousands of documents to US media in 1971 that revealed successive United States administrations had lied to the public about the Vietnam war.

The 7,000 classified pages determined that, contrary to the public assertions of US government officials, the conflict was unwinnable.

The leak changed public perceptions of the conflict and was recounted in the 2017 Hollywood thriller "The Post," which detailed the nail-biting behind-the-scenes story of the papers' publication.

The New York Times published excerpts until the administration of President Richard Nixon obtained a court injunction barring the newspaper from continuing to do so on national security grounds. The Washington Post then took up the mantle.

Ellsberg was charged under America's Espionage Act but the case ended in a mistrial in 1973 after illegal evidence gathering by the government came to light.

"Daniel was a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller, an antiwar activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more. He will be dearly missed by all of us," his family added.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Washington Pentagon Doctor Died Wife New York United States Vietnam March 2017 Cancer Post Family Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

40 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Peter ..

Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic F ..

40 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

1 hour ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

1 hour ago
 Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipm ..

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments via Russia's Far East Rou ..

1 hour ago
 ECP responsible to announce election date: Ministe ..

ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.