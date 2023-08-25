Open Menu

Pentagon Says Nothing To Indicate Ground Missile Brought Down Prigozhin Plane

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pentagon said Thursday it did not have information supporting theories that a surface-to-air missile was used to shoot down the aircraft of Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The US military has "no information to suggest that there was a surface to air missile" involved in the crash, said Defense spokesman Pat Ryder, calling reports of a missile "inaccurate.

" Ryder said he could not offer any information on what did cause the crash of the Wagner private aircraft northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 aboard.

But he said the US believed that Prigozhin was killed in the crash.

"Our assessment, based on a variety of factors, is that he was likely killed," said Ryder.

