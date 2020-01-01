UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Says Sending 750 Troops To Mideast After Embassy Attack In Iraq

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:30 AM

Pentagon says sending 750 troops to Mideast after embassy attack in Iraq

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iranian demonstrators on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

More troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," he said.

"The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world."

